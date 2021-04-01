Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 75,110 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75,110 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WU. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 11,967.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,217 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $53,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 2,803.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,949,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,914 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $28,074,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,024,000 after acquiring an additional 708,810 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,281.65. Also, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,613.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 321,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,691,083. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WU opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 54.34%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.