Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,534 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU opened at $263.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $115.90 and a 52-week high of $264.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

KSU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

