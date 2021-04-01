Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Waters by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Waters by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $284.17 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $299.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.38.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The business had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

