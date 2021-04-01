Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $767,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 77,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,712,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of NYSE:GBAB opened at $23.40 on Thursday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

