Gulden (NLG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $27,810.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. Gulden has a market capitalization of $7.35 million and $27,810.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.83 or 0.00342842 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004100 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 539,858,293 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

