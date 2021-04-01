Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.26

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.26 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 7.38 ($0.10). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.09), with a volume of 782,646 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £24.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.85.

About Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS)

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

