GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $218.52

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $218.52 and last traded at $217.67, with a volume of 4271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.90.

A number of research firms have commented on GWPH. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -126.10 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $55,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $72,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 783,384 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,622. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

