H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Short Interest Update

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the February 28th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

FUL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $393,952.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $633,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,402,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,453 shares of company stock worth $2,477,300 over the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 27.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.25. 292,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,047. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.15. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $64.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.