Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.25

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $2.11. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 461,531 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $60.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $65.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hallador Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.76% of Hallador Energy worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

