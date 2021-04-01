Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Up 38.6% in March

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the February 28th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.1 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLMAF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Halma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS HLMAF traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.84. 686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

