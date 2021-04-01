Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,552 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.08% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 312,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 230,808 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

HALO opened at $41.69 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average is $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 260.56 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,901,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $839,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,324 shares of company stock worth $6,222,772 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

