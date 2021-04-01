Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Sells $1,221,003.84 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,221,003.84.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,360. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,337,000 after buying an additional 5,272,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,243,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,825,000 after acquiring an additional 235,691 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 448,244 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,472,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,873,000 after purchasing an additional 753,065 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

