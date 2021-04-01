Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on HMSNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays downgraded Hammerson from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Peel Hunt downgraded Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of HMSNF opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $9.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

