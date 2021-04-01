Handshake (HNS) Trading 78.7% Higher Over Last Week

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Handshake has a market cap of $192.69 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Handshake has traded up 78.7% against the dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000888 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,266.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,977.08 or 0.03335916 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.52 or 0.00343403 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.09 or 0.00943350 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.08 or 0.00421958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.87 or 0.00387853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00278320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00024096 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 366,114,445 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

