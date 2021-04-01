Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 65,267 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.11% of Hanesbrands worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,130 shares of company stock worth $2,886,204 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBI opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

HBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

