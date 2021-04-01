Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.03 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 35.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.