Hansjoerg Plaggemars Acquires 60,000 Shares of Azure Minerals Limited (ASX:AZS) Stock

Azure Minerals Limited (ASX:AZS) insider Hansjoerg Plaggemars bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,400.00 ($14,571.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 50.24, a current ratio of 50.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

About Azure Minerals

Azure Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of precious and base minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for lead, nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship projects include the Oposura and AlacrÃ¡n projects located in Sonora, Mexico. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

