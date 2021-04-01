HAPI One Day Volume Tops $419,473.00 (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for $116.48 or 0.00196542 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HAPI has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. HAPI has a total market cap of $9.18 million and $419,473.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00065033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.22 or 0.00327714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.60 or 0.00783924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00088367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00047650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00029031 BTC.

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars.

