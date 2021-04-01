Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Price Target Increased to GBX 20 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 17 ($0.22) to GBX 20 ($0.26) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.31) price objective on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday.

