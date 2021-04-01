HARD Protocol Trading Up 22.3% Over Last Week (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. One HARD Protocol token can currently be bought for $2.20 or 0.00003717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $112.15 million and $19.56 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00063734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.85 or 0.00317807 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.24 or 0.00785428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00089637 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00048091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00029046 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.