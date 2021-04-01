Hardide (LON:HDD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.05

Shares of Hardide plc (LON:HDD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.05 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.34). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.36), with a volume of 72,549 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 30.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00.

Hardide Company Profile (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hardide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.