Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of HRGLY stock remained flat at $$43.62 on Thursday. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

