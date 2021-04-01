Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,665 ($21.75).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,541.50 ($20.14) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,550.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,598.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of £7.31 billion and a PE ratio of 22.44. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 1,252 ($16.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.31%.

In other news, insider Philip Johnson bought 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, for a total transaction of £29,833.95 ($38,978.25).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

