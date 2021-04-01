Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $4.36

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.36, but opened at $4.64. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 62,007 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43.
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0727 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
