Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $4.36

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.36, but opened at $4.64. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 62,007 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0727 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 171.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 54,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,253 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,930,000 after buying an additional 427,766 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth about $104,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 21.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 978,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 171,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 8.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,316 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

