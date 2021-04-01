Harmony (ONE) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $1.66 billion and approximately $218.71 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Harmony has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00051160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.60 or 0.00638846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00068742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00027913 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,980,496,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,387,540,540 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

