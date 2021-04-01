Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,677,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,275 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 3.39% of Harsco worth $48,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Harsco by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Harsco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Harsco by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Harsco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

HSC stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.71. 3,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,239. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.59 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

