Harvest Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.20 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 26.5% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for about $263.90 or 0.00446957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $138.16 million and $3.20 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012554 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001964 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 550,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,521 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

