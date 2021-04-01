Harvest Technology Group Ltd (ASX:HTG) Insider Marcus Machin Acquires 400,000 Shares

Harvest Technology Group Ltd (ASX:HTG) insider Marcus Machin acquired 400,000 shares of Harvest Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($35,714.29).
The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60.
Harvest Technology Group Company Profile
