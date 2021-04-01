Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s previous close.

LON HWG traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 126 ($1.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,591. Harworth Group has a 52-week low of GBX 85.20 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 132.18 ($1.73). The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 122.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.77. The firm has a market cap of £406.41 million and a P/E ratio of 15.75.

In other news, insider Lynda Shillaw bought 40,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £49,635.96 ($64,849.70).

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

