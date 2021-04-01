Haven Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $231.62 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $231.62 million and $825,407.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $16.34 or 0.00027704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,996.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,965.31 or 0.03331245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.26 or 0.00344524 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $556.92 or 0.00943996 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.12 or 0.00427346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.55 or 0.00387400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00281171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024302 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,171,028 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

