HAVN Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Trading Down 1.4%

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.52. 79,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 256,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65.

HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HAVLF)

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for HAVN Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAVN Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.