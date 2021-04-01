Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.97

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.97 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.10 ($0.09). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 6.85 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,422,742 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05. The firm has a market cap of £29.13 million and a PE ratio of -7.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.95.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

