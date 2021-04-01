HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.47.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $548,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,508,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,160,000 after buying an additional 1,714,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $90,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $188.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $79.74 and a one year high of $194.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

