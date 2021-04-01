H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Gap Up to $36.22

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.22, but opened at $38.49. H&E Equipment Services shares last traded at $37.44, with a volume of 162 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on HEES. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.