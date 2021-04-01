Head to Head Comparison: NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) vs. RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NTT DATA and RumbleON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT DATA $20.85 billion 1.08 $691.36 million $0.49 32.65 RumbleON $840.63 million 0.12 -$45.18 million ($36.60) -1.20

NTT DATA has higher revenue and earnings than RumbleON. RumbleON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NTT DATA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NTT DATA and RumbleON, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT DATA 1 1 0 0 1.50 RumbleON 0 0 2 0 3.00

RumbleON has a consensus target price of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.23%. Given RumbleON’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RumbleON is more favorable than NTT DATA.

Volatility and Risk

NTT DATA has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON has a beta of 3.1, indicating that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.4% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NTT DATA and RumbleON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT DATA 3.36% 7.55% 2.84% RumbleON -7.30% -353.94% -31.60%

Summary

NTT DATA beats RumbleON on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions. The company was formerly known as NTT Data Communications Systems Corporation and changed its name to NTT DATA Corporation in 1996. NTT DATA Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Corporation is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

