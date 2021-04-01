Head-To-Head Contrast: STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) versus Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) and Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get STORE Capital alerts:

This table compares STORE Capital and Arbor Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STORE Capital $665.71 million 13.52 $284.98 million $1.99 16.97 Arbor Realty Trust $315.94 million 6.27 $128.63 million $1.36 11.75

STORE Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Arbor Realty Trust. Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STORE Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for STORE Capital and Arbor Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STORE Capital 0 6 5 0 2.45 Arbor Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

STORE Capital presently has a consensus target price of $30.17, indicating a potential downside of 10.59%. Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.91%. Given STORE Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe STORE Capital is more favorable than Arbor Realty Trust.

Risk and Volatility

STORE Capital has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares STORE Capital and Arbor Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STORE Capital 31.33% 4.76% 2.53% Arbor Realty Trust 28.94% 7.88% 1.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of STORE Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of STORE Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

STORE Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Arbor Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. STORE Capital pays out 72.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arbor Realty Trust pays out 97.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. STORE Capital has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

STORE Capital beats Arbor Realty Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities. The company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing products to borrowers who are looking to acquire conventional, workforce, and affordable single-family housing. In addition, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.