Head to Head Review: SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) vs. VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares VAALCO Energy and SilverBow Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy -56.93% 27.98% 12.13% SilverBow Resources -161.26% -17.94% -5.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for VAALCO Energy and SilverBow Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 SilverBow Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

VAALCO Energy currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.67%. SilverBow Resources has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.50%. Given VAALCO Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than SilverBow Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VAALCO Energy and SilverBow Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $84.52 million 1.59 $2.56 million N/A N/A SilverBow Resources $288.63 million 0.33 $114.66 million $9.74 0.82

SilverBow Resources has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy.

Volatility & Risk

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

