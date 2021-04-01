Head to Head Review: YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) versus Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) and YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Alico alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Alico and YaSheng Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alico 0 0 1 0 3.00 YaSheng Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alico presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.96%. Given Alico’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alico is more favorable than YaSheng Group.

Profitability

This table compares Alico and YaSheng Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alico 25.58% -0.87% -0.41% YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Alico has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YaSheng Group has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alico and YaSheng Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alico $92.51 million 2.42 $23.66 million ($0.24) -124.42 YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than YaSheng Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.8% of Alico shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Alico shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alico beats YaSheng Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alico

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets. The Land Management and Other Operations segment owns and manages land in Collier, Glades, and Hendry Counties; and leasing of land for recreational and grazing purposes, conservation, and mining activities. As of September 30, 2020, it owned 99,760 acres of land located in eight counties in Florida, which include the Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

About YaSheng Group

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts. The company's products include cotton, corns, barley, wheat, flax, and alfalfa; vegetables comprising onions, potatoes, beet, and peas; fruits, including apples, pears, and apricots; specialty crops consisting of hops, wolfberries, cumin, hemp, and liquorices; seeds, such as black melon, sunflower, corn, hemp, and flax seeds; and eggs. It also provides construction materials, such as cement; and designs, develops, and markets new technologies related to agriculture and genetic biology. The company sells its products to food processors, supermarkets, and wholesale stores through distributors, as well as to direct customers. YaSheng Group exports its products. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Lanzhou, the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2015, YaSheng Group is a subsidiary of Gansu Yasheng Salt Chemical Industrial Group, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.