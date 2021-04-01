Head-To-Head Survey: Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) and Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) and Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fathom and Mitsubishi Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fathom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mitsubishi Estate $11.98 billion 2.01 $1.37 billion $1.00 17.57

Mitsubishi Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Fathom.

Profitability

This table compares Fathom and Mitsubishi Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fathom N/A N/A N/A Mitsubishi Estate 11.67% 7.78% 2.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of Fathom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Mitsubishi Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fathom and Mitsubishi Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fathom 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mitsubishi Estate 0 1 3 0 2.75

Fathom currently has a consensus price target of $54.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.78%. Given Fathom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fathom is more favorable than Mitsubishi Estate.

Summary

Mitsubishi Estate beats Fathom on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt. Fuji Shizuoka Airport, and seven airports in Hokkaido. It also engages in the development and rebuilding, redevelopment, purchasing and sale, brokerage, and management of condominiums; and rental of apartments. In addition, the company provides real estate investment trust, as well as private placement funds management services. Further, it offers architectural design and engineering services, including construction, civil engineering, and urban and regional development planning and consulting. Additionally, the company provides real estate problem-solving solutions, such as real estate brokerage, condominium and office building leasing management support, and real estate appraisal. Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

