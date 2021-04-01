Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.56.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 94.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1,046.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 90,717 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

