HeartBout (HB) Achieves Market Cap of $287,930.08

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $287,930.08 and $1,096.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00050266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.68 or 0.00633175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00069099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00027975 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC.

HeartBout Coin Profile

HB is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

