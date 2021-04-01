Hedget Market Cap Achieves $17.92 Million (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded 39.6% higher against the dollar. One Hedget token can now be purchased for approximately $10.23 or 0.00017308 BTC on exchanges. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $17.92 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00064044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.79 or 0.00343058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.52 or 0.00794271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00089063 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00048254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00029048 BTC.

Hedget Token Profile

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget

Hedget Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

