HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Reaches $1.66

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $579.44 million and approximately $90,559.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00002771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002070 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00034897 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001278 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009289 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00014883 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

