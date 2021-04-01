HedgeTrade Market Cap Hits $600.38 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $600.38 million and approximately $85,298.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00002904 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002067 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00036890 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001350 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010689 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00014846 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

