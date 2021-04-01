HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.00.

HEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

NYSE:HEI traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.97. 7,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $141.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.72.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.79 million. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. HEICO’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $36,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,452.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

