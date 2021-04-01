Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,611 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.06% of Helen of Troy worth $111,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

HELE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $247.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.40.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $210.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $121.72 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

