Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

Shares of HUW stock remained flat at $GBX 175 ($2.29) on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,268. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 184.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 145.38. Helios Underwriting has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 226 ($2.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.65 million and a PE ratio of 9.31.

Get Helios Underwriting alerts:

In related news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 151,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £249,975 ($326,593.94).

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Underwriting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Underwriting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.