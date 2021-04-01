Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $761.11 million, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 3.66. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.40 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,573.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

