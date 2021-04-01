Helpico (HELP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.00

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $486.27 and approximately $2.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helpico has traded 562.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Helpico coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00063522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.07 or 0.00331727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $470.38 or 0.00799900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00089564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028491 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

