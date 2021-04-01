HempCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,906.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $4,906.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded up 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,695.96 or 0.99732314 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00033016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00105466 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001396 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001727 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,272,694 coins and its circulating supply is 261,137,544 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

